Alpina B4 Gran Coupe unveiled as practical 488bhp performance saloon

BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled the B4 Gran Coupe as a striking new performance saloon model.

Based on BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe, Alpina takes the standard car and tunes its engine, gives it a range of mechanical tweaks and changes the way it looks.

It’s a formula that has worked for the German tuning firm for a while, although this is the first time the B4 has been based on the more practical Gran Coupe model – in previous iterations, the model was based on the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible.

The Alpina B4 gets a range of styling changes to set it apart from the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. (Alpina)

Using the same straight-six 3.0-litre petrol engine as found in the 3 Series-based B3, it puts out 488bhp and 730Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 187mph.

An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox is used, while BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system is adopted, too.

While slightly down on the 503bhp power figure in the BMW M4 (which isn’t sold in Gran Coupe form), this Alpina’s engine actually generates 80Nm more torque and makes it marginally quicker too, despite its additional weight.

It features a bespoke Alpina suspension setup that’s said to ‘combine emotional driving dynamics with comfortable touring’, along with variable sports steering and four-piston brake callipers, although lightweight composite brake discs are available as an option.

In terms of design, the B4 Gran Coupe comes with Alpina’s trademark alloy wheel design measuring 20 inches and weighing just 12kg a corner. Pirelli P Zero performance tyres are also include, and have been developed specifically for Alpina.

Other design changes include a larger front splitter than on a standard 4 Series, along with four oval tailpipes for the sports exhaust and a large rear diffuser. Alpina’s bespoke blue and green paint finishes are also available.

The Alpina B4 aims to combine sportiness with GT comfort. (Alpina)

The Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is now available to order, and although UK prices haven’t yet been detailed, the model is priced from €91,800 (circa £77,750) in Germany. First deliveries are set to start in July.