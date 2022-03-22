Free smartphone app lets drivers offset tailpipe emissions in real-time

Karai app

Drivers can now accurately offset the carbon emissions from their driving through a new smartphone app.

Called Karai by Drive Key, the app combines Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) data on tailpipe emissions with a driver’s journeys to calculate their actual emissions.

It’s currently geared towards drivers of internal combustion-engined cars and allows them to become carbon neutral or carbon positive by paying into offset schemes.

The app recommends carbon offsetting solutions such as re-wilding, reforestation, renewable energy projects and more, informing drivers exactly how much they need to pay.

The Karai app lets owners of all types of vehicles calculate their emissions and pay into carbon offsetting schemes. (Karai)

The app will also provide drivers with tips to improve their driving efficiency.

Calin Saftoiu, Drive Key Corporation CEO, said: “After two years of planning, data analysis and testing, we are absolutely thrilled to launch Karai today.

“Our initial focus is on helping drivers to reduce their emissions, and the efficient driving techniques that result from Karai’s recommendations can do so by up to 25 per cent.

“In the same way a fitness app builds active habits, our vision for the app is to help driving more effectively become second nature to Karai users.”

According to its own analysis, Karai says that a Vauxhall Corsa would cost £3.50 per month to offset 100 per cent of emissions, based on driving 6,000 miles.

Meanwhile, a Nissan Qashqai travelling 20,000 miles per year would cost less than £15 per month to offset its carbon, and a luxury SUV such as a Range Rover Sport would cost £34 for the same mileage.

Karai’s calculations are made using location tracking and DVLA data, with the firm saying that all information is ‘fully secure’.