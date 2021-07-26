Vauxhall bolsters Corsa-e and Crossland with new Griffin trim

Additional specification offers a high level of standard equipment.

Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin
Vauxhall Corsa-e Griffin

Vauxhall has added a new Griffin specification to its Corsa-e and Crossland models.

Bringing a high level of standard equipment, the Griffin trim is available from £17,555 on the Crossland and £26,390 on the electric Corsa-e.

The Corsa-e Griffin comes with a wide range of standard equipment, including a suite of safety assistance systems such as automatic emergency city braking and lane departure warning. Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi system is also incorporated with a seven-inch infotainment system bringing European navigation alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Crossland Griffin
The Crossland Griffin gains a range of exterior and interior tweaks

Corsa-e Griffin cars also get 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a contrast black roof and dark tinted rear windows. Thanks to a partnership with British Gas, Vauxhall is also offering a free home charger unit with the Corsa-e Griffin, as well as energy credits equivalent to 30,000 miles of free electricity.

Move to the Crossland Griffin – which sits above the SE trim level – and a seven-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is fitted as standard alongside heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Griffin models also get ambient interior lighting, automatic windscreen wipers and LED headlights.

The Crossland Griffin also boasts 17-inch black five twin-spoke alloy wheels, black painted door mirrors and a contrast roof.

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve added new Griffin variants to both the new Corsa-e as well as the new Crossland vehicle ranges, offering Vauxhall customers high standard specification and more value. The Corsa-e continues to impress buyers, as the UK’s best-selling small electric car, and the Griffin model makes owning an all-electric vehicle even more affordable.”

