Volkswagen confirms ID. Polo name for upcoming EV

Volkswagen will transfer its Polo model name to a new electric vehicle as the brand looks to use its best-selling car names on its broadening ID range of vehicles.

The German brand says that following on from the introduction of the ID. Polo, it will ‘transfer the names of its established bestsellers to ID. models’, paving the way for potential ID. Golf, ID. Tiguan or ID. T-Roc cars. However, its first new addition to follow on from the ID. Polo will be the the ID. Cross, an electric version of the firm’s popular compact SUV.

The ID. Polo is set to be introduced next year

The ID. Polo, which will be the first of a new wave of electric models to use tried-and-tested Volkswagen names, is expected to be launched next year.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, said: “Our model names are firmly anchored in people’s minds. They stand for a strong brand and embody characteristics such as quality, timeless design and technologies for all. That’s why we’re moving our well-known names into the future. The ID. Polo is just the beginning.”

A ID. Polo GTI model will also be launched

Volkswagen has said that it will ‘transfer more established names to the electric portfolio with each new model generation’, meaning that a number of vehicles will join the ID. Polo in quick succession.

There will also be a GTI version of the ID. Polo which will launch in 2026 as a more performance-oriented version of the standard car.

Volkswagen wil be debuting camouflage versions of the ID. Polo and ID. Polo GTI at the upcoming Munich Motor Show, which kicks off from September 8.