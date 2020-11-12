New service allows EV owners to pre-book charge points

Pre-booked EV spaces

Electric vehicle owners will soon be able to pre-book a charging point space at one of over 250 spaces installed in the next 12 months.

Introduced through an agreement between yourparkingspace.co.uk and Atlas Hotels, the service represents one of the first occasions when pre-bookable charge points have been made available to motorists in the UK.

Five charge points were installed at a newly-built Holiday Inn Express in Bicester, but a further 250 charge points are expected to be installed over the next 12 months at properties operated by Atlas Hotels – the largest franchisee of Holiday Inn Express hotels in the UK.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “This is a great leap forward for the ever-increasing number of EV owners.

“Over the next 12 months we plan to open up a multitude of UK locations, with Atlas Hotels at the forefront of the roll-out, where EV drivers will be able to pre-book charging for their vehicle, removing the stress of otherwise finding and waiting for a charge point that is being used by another motorist to become available.

“YourParkingSpace.co.uk has ambitious plans to become a leader in the electric vehicle charging market, becoming a go-to destination for customers to find a charging point.”

Spaces will be available to book via the GeniePoint app initially, the charge points will soon become available to pre-book alongside parking via the yourparkingspace website and smartphone app.