New Yamaha MT-09 brings lower weight and more power

It is here. The new MT-09 takes the Darkness to the next level.

▪️ All new, 889cc, Euro5 CP3 engine ▪️ Less weight, more power and torque▪️ Completely new lightweight chassis

Revolution of the icon. #DarkSideOfJapan #HyperNaked pic.twitter.com/Y3gNWlDn3F

— Yamaha Motor UK (@YMUKofficial) October 27, 2020