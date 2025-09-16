Nearly half of UK drivers struggle to identify key EU tyre labels – survey

Close to half of UK motorists are ‘unfamiliar’ with the labels printed on the side of car tyres, new research has shown.

A survey of 2,000 drivers conducted by eBay found that 47 per cent of those questioned have ‘no understanding’ of the safety information printed on a tyre whatsoever, while two-thirds didn’t know what these labels were really for.

Each EU tyre is printed with key readouts detailing efficiency ratings, wet grip classification and road noise level, as well as diameter and width.

However, on average, motorists identified the tyre labels incorrectly two-thirds of the time, with the ‘icy conditions’ marker most frequently mistaken. In contrast, two-thirds of those questioned managed to correctly identify the ‘wet grip’ class indicator, which is highlighted by a raining cloud symbol.

Abir Tewari, UK Director of commercial operations, parts & accessories at eBay, said: “Despite existing in the UK for more than a decade, knowledge around EU tyre labels among UK motorists is still sparse.

Make sure your tyres have plenty of tread and have no signs of damage. (Bentley)

“It is worrying that proper knowledge could make maintaining vital vehicle parts safer and cheaper. Using eBay’s tyre fitment service, customers can see EU tyre labels clearly indicated in listings before deciding on a purchase, helping to identify exactly what they need and safely preparing them for any season.”

The research also showed that three-quarters of respondents would rely upon the tyre recommendation of their garage instead of doing any of their own research.