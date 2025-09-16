Renault’s 4 gets more practical with van model

Renault has launched a new van version of its latest 4 electric vehicle.

Based on the Renault 4 E-Tech electric van, the new practical model brings a payload of up to 345kg and a loading length of 1.20m. In the back, the rear seats and belts have been ditched in favour of an open loading area and a protective tray with lashing hooks. As with the standard 4, there’s up to 1,045 litres of storage space, too.

Similar to the standard 4, the electric van will be available with a 40 or 52kWh battery, delivering respective ranges of 191 and 251 miles. A rapid charge will see either battery taken from 15 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. A standard charge when using an 11kW home unit will take just over three hours for the larger battery or two hours and 37 minutes with the smaller version.

The French brand says that the compact van is aimed at ‘last-mile delivery drivers in towns and cities, as well as for concierges and services providers, rental firms and business fleets’. In the UK, it’ll go up alongside models such as the Citroen e-Berlingo and the Nissan Townstar Electric.

Renault says that the van will also be available with a luggage cover, an anti-slip mat or a function to disable the opening of the rear windows and doors.

Though heading to France, the new Renault 4 van is ‘undergoing evaluation’ for sale in the UK. Prices in France will start from €29,300 – excluding VAT – which would put it at around £25,373 before any government grant is applied.