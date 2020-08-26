Electrified engines introduced for Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque

The Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque have been updated for the 2021 model year, with more electrified powertrains, improved infotainment and upgraded equipment levels.

A 2.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel engine is offered on both models with two power outputs of 161bhp and 197bhp. They are said to offer better efficiency as well as a smoother and more refined driving experience.

Both the Evoque and Discovery Sport also get the new Jaguar Land Rover infotainment system. Called Pivi, it has a streamlined design to make it fast and easier to use, and it comes with a separate battery and data plan so it’s ready to go as soon as it is switched on.

(Range Rover)

It’s always updating via over-the-air updates to ensure drivers have the latest maps, apps and vehicle features.

For the Discovery Sport, the mild hybrid options are joined by a new range-topping turbocharged petrol engine that makes 286bhp and offers a 0-60mph time of seven seconds. It’s part of a new Black Edition trim that brings interior and exterior styling upgrades.

Finbar McFall, Global Product Marketing Director for Land Rover, said: “Next-generation mild-hybrid diesel engines bring enhanced efficiency to the Discovery Sport, while the new Discovery Sport Black adds to its appeal. The addition of the advanced new Pivi Pro infotainment system with immediate start-up and self-learning capabilities mean the new Discovery Sport is now even more capable and versatile, and ready for family adventures.”

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical Engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The infotainment experience in our best-selling compact SUVs has been transformed with the introduction of our new electric vehicle architecture and Pivi infotainment. New hardware and software means the Range Rover Evoque is more digitally connected than ever. Our customers can now benefit from a system as responsive and easy to use as a smartphone, which actually improves over time, thanks to Software-Over-The-Air updates.”

Both models are available to order now, with the Evoque starting at £32,100 while the Discovery Sport starts at £31,915.