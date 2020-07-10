Drivers eager to get out and see family as lockdown measures ease

Day trips and visits to family members are top of the agenda for the UK’s drivers as lockdown measures continue to ease.

A survey of 18,000 people, conducted by the AA, found that 45 per cent were planning to see more of their family – outside their own household – as travel restrictions are eased across the country.

Some 40 per cent of respondents are eager to undertake more day trips to enjoy the outdoors, while 22 per cent admitted that they simply enjoy days out with members of their household.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The chancellor wants to see the nation back out in shops, restaurants and boost tourism, and the AA is saying drivers can do that without fear of breaking down, as we’ll be there if they need us.

“After months of restricted movement, it’s no surprise that many motorists have been looking to recapture the exhilarating feeling of a road trip.”

Respondents also admitted to visiting a DIY shop or garden centre since lockdown restrictions had been eased in England, while three in 10 have been to see a friend or relative. One-fifth of drivers had travelled to a location for exercise, too.

Tukker is the new face of the AA’s campaign

Advertising

With many cars neglected during the lockdown – and thousands of cars given a six-month extension on MOT tests – the AA is expecting an increase in the number of breakdowns this summer.

As a result, the breakdown specialist is launching a new television campaign featuring Tukker the dog. The campaign aims to let drivers know that even if they have neglected their cars, the AA will be able to get them back on the road.

Edmund King added: “Almost half of drivers will be travelling to see family and friends. They can look forward to that feeling of wind in the hair thrills – just as Tukker in our new advert is enjoying – as they get back out on the open road.”