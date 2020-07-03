Bentley updates options for Continental GT

Bentley has revealed updated specification and options for the Continental GT.

For the summer, the British firm has added a range of new colours, a new steering wheel, and the option to have a panoramic roof on the V8 model.

For the paint colours, Bentley has added Viridian, Patina and Snow Quartz. Viridian is similar to British Racing Green and was inspired by the paint used on the firm’s EXP10 Speed 6 concept car. Meanwhile, Patina is inspired by the colour of polished metals and Snow Quartz is white with three layers of pearlescent paint.

The standard steering wheel has been changed with a slightly different shape. However, the main update is the inclusion of capacitive sensing, which allows it to know when the driver is holding it, which is important for the car’s semi-autonomous driving assistance systems.

(Bentley)

The panoramic roof is also now an option on the V8 model, having already been available on the W12. It uses polarised glass to reduce glare from the light coming in through the roof, and includes a motorised Alcantara blind.

The Bentley Continental GT is available as both a coupe and convertible model, with V8 and W12 engines. The V8 is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged unit that makes 542bhp and 770Nm of torque, while the W12 has a massive 6.0-litre capacity, with a power output of 626bhp and 900Nm of torque.