The e-SpaceTourer is Citroen’s new electric MPV

Citroen has revealed an electric version of its Spacetourer MPV that brings zero-emission motoring to its popular large family car.

The e-Spacetourer comes with a 50kWh battery pack that promises up to 143 miles on a single charge.

The motor’s maximum power output is 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, while the maximum speed is 80mph. It can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW.

(Citroen)

Using the Groupe PSA EMP2 platform means the batteries can all be stored in the floor, so the electric version has the same cabin and luggage capacity as other versions. In the five-seat version on sale in the UK, the boot capacity is 2,381 litres.

Styling changes are minimal compared with a conventionally powered version, with the addition of a charging port, a blanked out front grille, and an ‘e’ badge marking the electric model out.

New Citroën ë-SpaceTourer – 100% Ëlectric, connected, adventurous and generous… like you ⚡️ If you went on a journey right now, with 8 of you, who would you take? #CitroënË_SpaceTourer #ËlectricForAll #InspirëdByYouAll pic.twitter.com/iR208YmTr4 — Citroën (@Citroen) June 12, 2020

Inside, the gear lever has been redesigned for electric power, while a drive mode selector has been introduced. The driver can choose between eco, normal and power modes to modify the powertrain to prioritise increased range or performance.

There’s also a special instrument panel that shows the power meter, battery charge status and a consumption gauge. The seven-inch infotainment screen on the dashboard contains a new ‘energy’ section that shows energy flow, consumption statistics, and ‘delayed charge’ and thermal pre-conditioning options.