Kia’s EV4 Fastback hits UK roads priced from £40,895
Saloon electric car brings a range of up to 380 miles on a charge.
Kia’s EV4 Fastback has arrived with a sleek saloon car look and up to 380 miles of range.
Carrying on from that standard EV4, the new Fastback is Kia’s first electric saloon car, offering a different take on the brand’s predominantly SUV and hatchback-focused line-up.
Priced from £40,895, the new Kia EV4 Fastback utilises an 81.4kWh battery pack providing a range of up to 380 miles across all specifications. Thanks to a 400-volt charging architecture, the EV4 Fastback can also be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes, according to Kia. All versions get a 150kW front-mounted electric motor, too, which can take the EV4 Fastback from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds.
Just two trim levels will be offered from launch, with GT-Line and GT-Line S bringing a high level of standard equipment alongside a sportier exterior design. Overall, the car stands 300mm longer than the standard hatchback, owing to more prominent overhangs.
Inside, all models benefit from a 12.3-inch driver display and an infotainment screen of the same size, as well as a 5.3-inch climate control readout. All cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems as standard, too, as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and wireless mobile phone charging.
At the rear of the car, there’s a 490-litre boot, representing a slight increase on the 434-litre boot of the standard model.
The new Kia EV4 Fastback is available to order now, as is the standard car, ahead of customer deliveries in the autumn.