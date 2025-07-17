Kia’s EV4 Fastback hits UK roads priced from £40,895

Kia’s EV4 Fastback has arrived with a sleek saloon car look and up to 380 miles of range.

Carrying on from that standard EV4, the new Fastback is Kia’s first electric saloon car, offering a different take on the brand’s predominantly SUV and hatchback-focused line-up.

The EV4 Fastback is Kia’s first electric saloon

Priced from £40,895, the new Kia EV4 Fastback utilises an 81.4kWh battery pack providing a range of up to 380 miles across all specifications. Thanks to a 400-volt charging architecture, the EV4 Fastback can also be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 31 minutes, according to Kia. All versions get a 150kW front-mounted electric motor, too, which can take the EV4 Fastback from 0-60mph in 7.7 seconds.

Just two trim levels will be offered from launch, with GT-Line and GT-Line S bringing a high level of standard equipment alongside a sportier exterior design. Overall, the car stands 300mm longer than the standard hatchback, owing to more prominent overhangs.

You’ll find 490 litres of boot space in the Fastback

Inside, all models benefit from a 12.3-inch driver display and an infotainment screen of the same size, as well as a 5.3-inch climate control readout. All cars get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring systems as standard, too, as well as heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and wireless mobile phone charging.

At the rear of the car, there’s a 490-litre boot, representing a slight increase on the 434-litre boot of the standard model.

The new Kia EV4 Fastback is available to order now, as is the standard car, ahead of customer deliveries in the autumn.