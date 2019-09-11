Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine revealed

Volvo has revealed the latest plug-in hybrid machine to join its portfolio of electrified models.

This is the XC40 T5 Twin Engine — which features a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine linked to an electric motor. Total system output is quoted at 259bhp, which makes this the most potent option in the crossover’s range.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, resulting in a 7.1 seconds 0-60mph time, with a top speed of 127mph possible. Volvo says the plug-in hybrid is capable of returning up to 141.1 on the combined cycle with emissions topping out at 43g/km.

Up to 28.6 miles of electric-only driving is said to be possible, with charging claimed to take as little as 2.5 hours with an optional £50 fast-charging cable. Recharging the 10.7kWh battery over a regular three-pin plug will replenish the unit in 3.5 to 6 hours.

Volvo will offer the T5 Twin Engine powertrain on R-Design and Inscription grades, along with their respective Pro upgrades.

Pricing for the new Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine starts at £40,905, with top-spec Inscription Pro models available from £42,305. First customer deliveries are expected in February 2020.