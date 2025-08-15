Citroen ‘stop-drive’ airbag recall extended to C4, DS4 and DS5 models

Citroen has announced an extension of its ‘stop-drive’ airbag campaign to C4, DS4 and DS5 models.

The ‘stop-drive’ recall is to prevent Citroen owners from driving their vehicles over a potentially dangerous airbag fault.

The recall was announced earlier this year, after a report stated that a woman sustained fatal injuries caused by an airbag in a 2014 Citroen C3 in Reims, France last year. This resulted in C3s produced from 2009 to 2016 and DS3s made from 2016 to 2019 being recalled over the issue.

The recall now affects C4 models built between 2010 and 2011, DS4s from 2010 and 2011 and DS5s produced from 2010 and 2013, resulting in 9,968 vehicles across the UK.

The ‘stop-drive’ recall initially affected C3 and DS3 models. (Citroen)

A Citroen spokesperson told the PA News Agency: “To date, more than 66,000 vehicles have had their new replacement airbags fitted. We forecast that the majority of customer vehicles will have their new replacement airbags fitted by the end of September, with the remaining cases handled as swiftly as possible within the coming weeks.”

They added: “In addition, Stellantis has proactively decided to expand the stop-drive to include additional Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS4 (2010-2011), and DS5 (2010-2013) vehicles. In the UK, this amounts to an additional 9,968 vehicles.”

Citroen says that owners can check if their vehicle has been affected and what actions they will need to take by simply typing in their vehicle’s VIN number into the brand’s ‘check tool’ on the Citroen website.