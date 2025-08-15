These are the best four-seater convertibles on the market

If you fancy a convertible this summer, but need the added practicality of four seats, there are several models on the new car market.

Four-seater convertibles offer the best of both worlds when it comes to the wind-in-the-hair experience and ease of ownership.

All the cars on this list come with premium badges, are full of equipment and should provide an entertaining driving experience.

We’ve compiled a list of the best four-seater convertibles on the market.

BMW 4 Series Convertible



The 4 Series is great to drive. (BMW)

The best of the bunch is the BMW 4 Series Convertible as it’s great to drive, can fit four adults inside and provides a practical 385-litre boot capacity.

The 4 Series also comes with a rear-wheel drive setup, which makes it one of the finest handling cars in its class, and there are several petrol engines available that provide enough power.

Also, its interior has lots of storage features to make the 4 Series Convertible a great all-rounder when it comes to four-seater drop-tops.

Mercedes CLE Cabriolet



The CLE Cabriolet is a comfortable and premium choice. (Mercedes)

Directly rivalling the 4 Series is the new Mercedes CLE Cabriolet, which replaces the old C-Class and E-Class Cabriolet variants.

The CLE focuses more on comfort rather than driver engagement with the soft suspension allowing the car to just glide along. The seats are very comfortable, there is lots of standard equipment and all the materials used inside feel high quality.

In the back, the rear seats are surprisingly spacious and the boot offers a capacity of 385 litres, putting it on par with its German rival when it comes to practicality.

Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible



The T-Roc Convertible competes in a very niche category. (Volkswagen)

If you want something that is a little bit niche, then the Volkswagen T-Roc Convertible is one of the very few drop-top SUVs available on the market.

The T-Roc Convertible provides the same roomy interior space as the SUV variant and there are several cubby hole spaces throughout the cabin to help keep things tidy. It offers 284 litres of boot space and there is a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines that are frugal and peppy.

Out on the road, the car retains its high-driving position, the suspension soaks up the lumps and bumps with ease and the overall experience is refined and comfortable.

Mini Convertible



The Mini Convertible is a fun drop-top. (Mini)

If you want something that is fun and unique, then the Mini Convertible ticks all the right boxes.

There are several personalisation options to make your Mini stand out from the crowd, while the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in the ‘Cooper S’ model is punchy and responsive.

Inside, the Mini’s characterful charm continues with a 3D knitted dashboard, a circular OLED touchscreen and sports seats. The rear chairs are best suited for children, and with the roof up, there is 160 litres of boot space, while with it stowed away, space increases to 215 litres.

Ford Mustang Convertible



The Mustang Convertible is all about power. (Ford)

If you want a muscle car but fancy the added benefit of a convertible and four seats, then there is the Ford Mustang.

Under the bonnet, the Mustang Convertible is available with either a 2.3-litre turbocharged engine or the full-fat 5.0-litre V8 producing 450bhp.

The back seats are usable, and the Mustang’s interior provides a decent amount of storage, making this American muscle car a practical opposition.

Out on the road, the car’s loud V8 exhaust note makes the experience a lot more visceral, while the tyres provide enough grip to make the car feel more agile than you might think. Plus, with the optional MagneRide suspension, it improves the car’s ride and makes it a comfortable car to travel in.

Porsche 911 Cabriolet



The 911 Cabriolet is one the best performance drop-tops. (Porsche)

The Porsche 911 is one of the most sophisticated sports cars in the world, and chopping the roof off it only can make it better.

Out on the road, the 911 Cabriolet feels just as fast and capable as the hard-top, with the car featuring a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that produces 394bhp, can hit 60mph in 4.3 seconds and will reach a top speed of 181mph.

Plus, there are back seats which are big enough for small children, the interior still retains the same premium-feeling materials and everything is logically laid out.

If you want more power, then there is the option of the GTS model, which features a larger 3.6-litre flat-six engine, which is mated to an electric motor to produce 541bhp.