Bentley reveals bespoke ‘Ombre by Mulliner’ paint finish

Bentley has revealed a bespoke paint sample with the ‘Ombre by Mulliner’.

Mulliner is Bentley’s bespoke commissioning service, which is responsible for making unique vehicles, accessories and colour combinations.

The first Bentley to receive the Ombre by Mulliner paint finish is the Continental GT Speed Coupe, and there is a choice of three colours available.

The car is hand-painted at the firm’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, and takes a total of 56 hours to apply to the vehicle.

The interior colour combination matches the exterior. (Bentley)

Firstly, the car is sprayed in the colour contrasts to the front and rear of the vehicle, to which special tinted paint is applied to make the ‘Ombre’ effect, which changes colour, depending on the light.

The first example of GT Speed is finished off in Topaz Blue for the front section and transitions into Windsor Blue towards the rear. Meanwhile, the front wheels are painted in Topaz Blue and the rear wheels are matched in Windsor Blue.

Inside, the Topaz Blue theme continues with the lighter shade of Topaz leather featured on the front seats, steering wheel, dashboard and centre console, while the rear two chairs are finished off in a darker Beluya Blue.

The Ombre by Mulliner paint finish is available to order now through Bentley’s showrooms, and will be available on the Continental GT Speed only. However, prices have not been revealed at this stage.