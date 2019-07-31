Renault puts £72,140 price tag on top-spec Megane R.S. Trophy-R

Pricing for the Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R has been revealed, with full Nurburgring lap record-breaking specification costing £72,140.

The latest iteration of Renaultsport’s hardcore hot hatch is available in three trims. The range-topping Nurburgring Record pack gets all of the upgrades fitted to the model that currently holds the fastest lap time for a front-wheel drive car at both the Nurburgring in Germany and Spa Francorchamps in Belgium.

The standard Trophy-R starts at £51,140 and features a stripped-out interior with two Sabelt bucket seats up front plus an Alcantara steering wheel and seven-inch infotainment system with an on-board lap telemetry system. The engine is a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol unit making 296bhp that feeds power to the front wheels through a manual transmission.

Are you radical enough to drive a car with F1® technology? #TrophyR #Only500 Discover more exclusive content: https://t.co/fv7iG5LFLy pic.twitter.com/b49kQeAxyB — Renault Sport (@RenaultSport) July 30, 2019

Standard equipment includes an Akrapovic exhaust, Brembo brakes, 19-inch alloy wheels with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres and Ohlins shock absorbers. There’s a total weight saving of over 130kg compared with the less hardcore Megane R.S. 300 hot hatch.

Upgrade to the £63,140 Carbon Wheel pack and you get an additional set of 19-inch alloy wheels. They’re made from carbon-fibre and saves 2kg of unsprung mass per corner. They also come with individual storage bags that can be placed behind the front seats.

For the full Nurburgring pack, additional equipment includes a carbon-ceramic front braking system and a new air intake that saves a further 2kg in weight and provides better cooling for the engine.

Just 500 Renault Megane R.S. Trophy-R models will be made, with only 32 coming to the UK. Order books are now open, with deliveries expected to begin before the end of the year.