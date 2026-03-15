Robson Smith, aged 21, stole the luxury watches from the shop in New Street, Wellington on November 11 last year.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

One of the watches was made by Cartier and the other was a Breitling Galactic 32. The combined value of the two timepieces was £7,189.98. He had a hand axe in his possession on the same day.