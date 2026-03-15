Telford robber, 21, stole luxury Cartier and Breitling watches worth more than £7,000 from Cash Converters - and had an axe
A robber has admitted stealing Cartier and Breitling watches worth more than £7,000 from Cash Converters - and having an axe in his possession.
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Robson Smith, aged 21, stole the luxury watches from the shop in New Street, Wellington on November 11 last year.
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One of the watches was made by Cartier and the other was a Breitling Galactic 32. The combined value of the two timepieces was £7,189.98. He had a hand axe in his possession on the same day.