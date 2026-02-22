Telford school's musical success with Legally Blonde Jr production

Charlton School in Wellington saw talented students from the expressive arts department putting on Legally Blonde Jr.

The show, which ran across three evening performances, was praised by audiences for its energy, humour and heartfelt storytelling.

The musical, based on the best-selling novel and hit Reese Witherspoon film, follows Elle Woods as she defies expectations, discovers her own strength and proves that staying true to yourself is the ultimate key to success.

Finley Miller and Esme Angel in Charlton School's production of Legally Blonde Jr.

Charlton’s young performers brought the story to life with confidence, colour and charisma, earning enthusiastic applause from families, friends and members of the wider community.

Charlton School's production of Legally Blonde Jr.

Vice principal Anna Vickers said: “Our students poured their hearts into this production. Their dedication, teamwork and sheer enthusiasm have been inspiring to watch.

Charlton School pupils performing in Legally Blonde Jr.

“Legally Blonde Jr showcased not only their talent, but their ability to support one another and rise to a challenge. We are incredibly proud of what they achieved on stage.”

Charlton School pupils performing Legally Blonde Jr.

The production followed months of hard work, with students perfecting choreography, harmonies and characterisation under the guidance of the expressive arts team.

Sally Birch and Jayden Ralten performing in the show.

Staff described this year’s show as one of the most joyful and polished in recent memory.

Emilia Littler, Charlotte Christensen and Chelsea Corbett performing in the show.

A special primary school matinee performance offered younger pupils a first glimpse of the show, adding to the excitement and giving the cast a valuable preview opportunity ahead of the main run.

The following three evening performances were warmly received, with audiences praising the professionalism, humour and heart displayed by the students.

Charlton School said it wanted to thank everyone who supported the production, from families and staff to the wider community.

Anna said: “The success of Legally Blonde Jr. stands as a testament to the creativity, resilience and spirit of our students, and marks another proud moment for the expressive arts department.”