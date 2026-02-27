Firefighters called to late night Telford kitchen blaze
Firefighters were called to tackle a late-night blaze in a kitchen.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to the incident at Maddocks Court in Wellington, Telford, at 1.44am today - Thursday, February 27.
One fire crew was sent to the scene, along with staff from a utilities company.
An update from the fire service said the incident had involved a fire in the ground-floor kitchen.
Firefighters wore breathing equipment while using jets to extinguish the blaze.