Firefighters called to late night Telford kitchen blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to the incident at Maddocks Court in Wellington, Telford, at 1.44am today - Thursday, February 27.

One fire crew was sent to the scene, along with staff from a utilities company.

An update from the fire service said the incident had involved a fire in the ground-floor kitchen.

Firefighters wore breathing equipment while using jets to extinguish the blaze.