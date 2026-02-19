Amber Watch Wellington announced "with great sadness and a heavy heart" that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crew manager Darren Sands, known as 'Daz', has died.

Mr Sands started at Wellington in 1991 and went on to serve for 27 years.

Tony Talbot, watch manager at Wellington Fire Station, paid tribute to a man he described as a "work brother, ex-work colleague and most of all a friend".

Darren Sands. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

He said: "It's with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have to inform all those that knew him, Crew Manager Darren Sands (Daz) has sadly passed away.

"Darren started his role in the fire service at Wellington the same date as myself in early 1991 and gave 27 years' service.

"I’m sure that those that knew him will look back and remember him fondly as I will.

"I’ve lost a work brother, ex-work colleague and most of all a friend.

"RIP Daz, you can stand down and stand at ease."