Wellington landowner wants to demolish bungalow and replace it with two three-storey buildings

The new buildings would replace one three-bedroom bungalow on a plot at Constitution Hill, Wellington, with two townhouses and a total of six apartments.

Planning agent James Keates, of Shrewsbury-based Claydo, has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the new properties would have private gardens and parking spaces and be for private market sale.

The applicant’s agent has informed planners that all four properties on the ground floor would have step-free access, wide doorways and corridors while upper-floor apartments would be accessible only by steps.

Applicant J Martin wants to increase the number of parking spaces on the plot from two to 11.

There would be four one-bed properties, two two-beds and two three-bed homes on the site.

Constitution Hill, Wellington. Picture: Google

The agent has confirmed that planning officials had provided pre-application advice and as a result the designs had been altered to reduce the size of the proposal.

Among those being formally consulted about the application are the next-door mosque, the nearby Masonic building, and neighbours in King Street and Constitution Hill.

Consultees also include Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter, his Arleston and College ward colleague Angela McClements, and Wellington Town Council.

The applicant has confirmed that they are the sole owner of all the land and has been for more than 21 days.

A public consultation exercise has begun and anyone can lodge their comments on council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0863).