Telford resident told to remove or scale down 'oversized' open brick barbecue

Andrian Dobzeu applied for retrospective planning permission for two storage units, an open brick BBQ and a wooden gazebo at the house in Arleston.

But Telford & Wrekin Council officials objected over the loss of a parking space and the ‘oversized’ BBQ which they say “needs to be removed” or scaled back.

There are also issues with “misaligned corrugated sheeting“, a “wonky chimney” and plans allegedly not matching up with what a planning officer found had been built.

Planning agent Serghei Perdivar, of Lawley in Telford, agreed to withdraw the retrospective application for the property in Elmwood Road after being advised to do so by planners.

A view of the 'wonky chimney' from a neighbouring property. Picture: Planning portal

Neighbours have objected to the plan since it was lodged in October.

One neighbour wrote that it “would be better if the storage unit in their parking space is removed so that they can make full use of the parking space when using multiple vehicles rather than using it for storage purposes”.

“This frees up communal parking spaces in the street which others with limited parking space can utilise when needed.”

Another said that instead of being able to make full use of their own parking space “they have to park in communal parking spaces which is not very fair for those with limited parking space”.

Highways officers added that the applicant has “submitted no information to suggest the loss of the parking space will not have a detrimental impact on the highway".

The work was completed in March this year, according to planning documents.

A planning officer who visited the site on December 16 told Mr Perdivar that the “application is deemed unacceptable based on the loss of a parking space".

It was withdrawn the next day.

They added that officers have concerns about the “detrimental impact” on neighbours of the “oversized BBQ” which needs to be “removed/scaled down”.

The official then suggested the applicant make a pre-application enquiry to allow officers to undertake an assessment of the remainder of the scheme.