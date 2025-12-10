The incident, in Mill Bank, Wellington, has prompted the fire brigade to issue safety advice for Salopians to avoid fires in their homes.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 8.50am on Wednesday, December 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Telford.

“This incident was out on arrival, this was caused by a paper bag being left on the hob. Crews inspected the property.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

The spokesman added: “Most kitchen fires occur when people are distracted or leave things unattended.

“Never use a toaster under a shelf or kitchen cupboard - pull it out from under the cupboard when in use.

“Don't hang wet or damp tea towels on the cooker to dry.

“Dirty grill pans and ovens cause fires. Help keep them clean.

“When using a microwave read the cooking instructions carefully, ensure you don't put in any metal objects.

“Kettles can cause serious burns from the steam, make sure you don't lean over the kettle when it's boiling.”