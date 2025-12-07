'It is quite an achievement for us to still be here after 65 years': Wrekin Flower Club celebrates its milestone anniversary

Founded by keen gardener and arranger Mrs Decima Lanyon, it continues to attract around 70 members to monthly meetings at Belmont Community Hall.

Wrekin Flower Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month, except August, welcoming top floral demonstrators from the county as well as from further afield.

Members can watch beautiful arrangements being created and get inspiration for their own home.

They even have the chance to win one of the carefully crafted creations in a raffle.

Members also give back to the community, supporting causes such as fundraising for Ukraine and donating Christmas presents to local care homes.

To mark their milestone anniversary, they have been looking back through the archives and held a celebration lunch at Hadley Park House Hotel yesterday.

“It is quite an achievement for us to still be here after 65 years and we have worked hard to keep the club going. Our membership numbers have dropped since Covid, we used to have around 100.

“We still have a lot of ladies who have been part of the club for a long time,” says president Linda Hood, who attended her first meeting around 30 years ago.

Members Peter Godwin, Brenda Bailey and Irene Bentley

The first gathering of Wrekin Flower Club took place at Mrs Lanyon’s home in October 1960.

Two hundred members of the newly formed organisation later met for the inaugural meeting of the club at Charlton Hall in Market Street, Wellington, in February 1961.

They enjoyed a demonstration by Sheila MacQueen from the Constance Spry Flower School in London. The club’s first president was Lady Cavan.