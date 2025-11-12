Police want to speak to this man after incident at Telford Greggs
Officers investigating a robbery in Telford have released CCTV images of a man they would like to identify to help with enquires.
The incident happened at around 8.30am on Sunday (November 9) at the Greggs off Market Square in Wellington.
A statement from West Mercia Police: "A man entered the store before trying to take a number of sandwiches.
"When challenged by a member of staff the man then proceeded to shout abuse and physically assault them, before leaving the store.
"Officers are keen to identify the man in the images, as they believe he can assist with enquires.
"If you know or recognise the man in the images, please e-mail retailcrimetelford@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/102557/25."