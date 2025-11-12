The incident happened at around 8.30am on Sunday (November 9) at the Greggs off Market Square in Wellington.

A statement from West Mercia Police: "A man entered the store before trying to take a number of sandwiches.

"When challenged by a member of staff the man then proceeded to shout abuse and physically assault them, before leaving the store.

Police are looking to contact this man. Picture: West Mercia Police

"Officers are keen to identify the man in the images, as they believe he can assist with enquires.

"If you know or recognise the man in the images, please e-mail retailcrimetelford@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 22/102557/25."