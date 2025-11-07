The building at the junctions of Duke Street, Walker Street and Crown Street in Wellington town centre is to be knocked down and replaced with a new building two-storey building "in keeping with the surrounding architecture".

Telford & Wrekin Council, which is carrying out the project, said the redevelopment underlines its "commitment to providing new jobs, homes and business units".

Construction of the new building is scheduled to be completed by autumn 2026.

An artist’s impression of how the new building in Duke/Crown Street will look

The council said the project is part of the wider redevelopment of Wellington which is expected to create up to 10 new jobs, 13 new homes and two new commercial/retail units.

A statement from the council said: "The project will see the demolition of the old, dilapidated building, currently located at 2 Walker Street and 15 Duke Street, followed by the construction of a new two-storey building in that space in keeping with the surrounding architecture."

The development, which is being paid for by Telford & Wrekin Council and central government, will provide residential accommodation on the upper floors and a new retail space at ground level.

Local contractor Pave Aways is carrying out the works, which will include groundworks, underpinning, and the erection of a new steel-framed masonry structure.

The council stressed that surrounding businesses will remain open as usual throughout the works and added: "Pave Aways are taking every step possible to minimise noise, dust, and disruption while the works take place.

"Pedestrian access around the site will remain open at all times, and Pave Aways and Telford & Wrekin Council will ensure safe and clear routes are maintained for the public."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council leader, said: “These works will deliver a new building that complements and supports the surrounding high street and provides a space for new retail opportunities in the heart of Wellington.

“Not only will this enhance the appearance of the high street, it will hopefully help to drive new businesses and more footfall to the town.

“Investing in Telford and Wrekin is quite literally laying foundations for the future - creating opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place we can all be extremely proud of.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “We’re continuing to develop new homes for our residents and these upper floor apartments are another example of that – creating modern, attracting living spaces in a town centre location.”