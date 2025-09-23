Homeowners win appeal to use farmland as garden two decades after boundary dispute with sugar beet factory

A Government planning inspector gave the couple permission to keep using the patch of former farmland as a garden after their application was thrown out by the local authority.

The 1,236-square-metre patch of land next to the home in Allscott near Wellington was the subject of a boundary dispute two decades ago.

According to documents, the land had been used for agricultural purposes by British Sugar PLC, on the site of the Allscott Sugar Beet Factory.

But in 2005, the homeowners found documentation that demonstrated the land was actually part of their property.