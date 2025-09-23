Former Italian restaurant chef making waves in Telford with new Asian street food business

Telford-based Athar Hussain says he hopes his new business will be a "doorstep destination" for fans of authentic street food in Shropshire, with his new menu offering "something for everyone"

The food truck business, based near the Swan Hotel on Watling Street in Wellington, is the brainchild of Mr Hussain and foodie-pal Faraz Ahmad, who said they spotted a gap in the market for authentic chaii and street food.

The pair have been busy serving up their signature Karak Chaii tea alongside "carefully sourced" coffees, paired with a selection of flavourful street-style fusion dishes, since opening in the summer.

Faraz Ahmed and Athar Hussain, owners of the Chaii Kin food truck business in Telford

Mr Hussain says customer favourites on the menu include chicken tikka panini, samosa chaat, masala fries, cookie dough, and churros.

Athar's culinary journey began in professional kitchens, where he thrived as an Italian head chef, crafting dishes entirely from scratch and building what he describes as a "deep respect" for authentic cooking.

A career shift took him into the financial industry, but he says the spark of food never faded and his dream of creating a food business of his own became a reality after teaming up with business partner Faraz this year.

The duo say they're ambitious about the future - with hopes of one day opening a café and even franchising the concept to other towns and cities.

"Chaii Kin was always about more than tea, it’s a community hub built on passion, culture, and the dream of bringing authentic karak chaii to a town that had long been missing it." he said.

"It’s about bringing people together to share food, conversation, and culture. We’re humbled by the support we’ve had so far and excited for what’s to come.

"We're aiming to create a true community hub where people can come together and enjoy flavours inspired by tradition and innovation."