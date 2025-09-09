'We've been overwhelmed!' - Owners of Shropshire pub mark anniversary of takeover with 'big plans' for future

The Hare & Hounds in Withington has celebrated a successful year of trading as a freehold community pub under new owners Aaron and Joanne Manley, who officially opened the doors to the refurbished pub last August.

Now, the pair say they have big plans for the country pub, which sits halfway between Shrewsbury and Wellington, including opening up the first-floor accommodation as a holiday-let business.

Hare and Hounds, Withington

“It’s more than just a business — it’s a part of my life, and we were determined to bring it back as a thriving community space. It’s been amazing to see how people have responded," said Aaron, who says it was his "dream" to own the Hare and Hounds, having grown up nearby playing darts for the pub's team.