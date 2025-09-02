Creditors call time as Telford kebab and pizza business goes into liquidation

A petition to wind up Sizzler Pizza Ltd, which trades from 19 Church Street in Wellington, was lodged by creditors in August, before the firm went into voluntary liquidation on August 20.

The take-away offers a range of kebas, pizzas and American style "smash burgers" along with sides, milkshakes and deserts, and also sells via home delivery giants Deliveroo and Just Eat.

The Birmingham-registered business has traded from the premises since 2021, have previously been the site of La Rosa italian restaurant, which closed in 2015.

Sizzlers kebab and pizza shop in Wellington, Telford on August 25, 2025

According to a statement of affairs posted to companies house by liquidators, the firm owes around £57,000 to HMRC, and has no fixed assets.

The company employs four people, according to the most recent accounts filed with Companies House in 2024.

A resolution passed at a meeting of the company's creditors on Wednesday, August 20, agreed that the business should be wound up.

"That it has been proved to the satisfaction of the meeting that the Company cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue its business and that it is advisable to wind up the same, and accordingly that the Company be hereby wound up voluntarily," said a notice posted to the Gazette this week.

Jamie Playford, from Norwich based Leading Business Recovery, has been appointed as liquidator of the business.

Leading Business Recovery, who were appointed on August 20, were contacted for comment.