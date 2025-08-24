Wellington Walking Festival returns next month - here's everything you need to know

Dozens of ramblers and amblers will take to trails around Telford next month as Wellington's annual walking festival returns.

Wellington gained 'Walkers Are Welcome' status in 2010 and has hosted the festival every year since.

The designation forms part of a national scheme recognising towns that provide a warm welcome to walkers.

Organisers are lacing up for Wellington's 15th walking festival

Now in its 15th year, organisers even kept the event going during the coronavirus pandemic, adapting in 2020 with socially-distanced, mask-friendly walks.

This year's programme begins on Monday, September 8, and features 34 events over the course of the week.

Options range from short strolls - such as the one-to-two-mile heritage tour through 2,000 years of Wellington's history - to a strenuous, 13-mile Slow Ways route from Wellington to Shrewsbury.

The schedule also includes a creative writing session in Little Wenlock, a Nordic walking class in Apley Woods, a fungi-forage on the Ercall, a map reading session and a walk-and-talk with a National Trust ranger at Attingham Park.

Some events require advance booking. For the full programme and to book, visit wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk.