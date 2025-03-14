Telford pub demolished to turn into homes despite hopes to save historic frontage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It had been hoped that the original façade of the Red Lion Pub in Wellington, which can be traced back to 1841, could be saved.

But developer of the Tailored Lifestyle Group (TLG), formerly Buildfifty5 Living, said the frontage of the pub in Whitchurch Road, which closed before the pandemic, was "unsafe for restoration".

The group had received planning permission in November from Telford & Wrekin Council to convert the pub into supported living units, on condition of the "retention and restoration of locally listed front façade walls".

However, in a statement, the company said that "following extensive consultation with Telford & Wrekin Planning Department, TLG initially sought to preserve the existing building. However, years of neglect and structural deterioration ultimately rendered it unsafe for restoration."

Tailored Lifestyle Group representative Toni Cooke (left) speaks with residents about the redevelopment

Company Director Kieran Danby added: "Preserving the existing building was a priority for us. However, after thorough assessment and works had begun on site, the risk of collapse and potential harm to health and safety left us with a difficult decision to make.

"In honour of its heritage, we will rebuild the structure in the same form as the original pub, carefully replicating the distinctive brickwork features."

He said the redevelopment will deliver 11 supported living units tailored to the needs of adults with learning disabilities. This initiative enables residents to live independently while remaining close to local shops, services, and family networks.

By keeping residents within their community, the scheme will help sustain Wellington’s high street vibrancy, reduce reliance on cars, and allow individuals to remain in familiar surroundings, he added,

Construction is progressing on schedule. TLG said they will be working closely with local planners to submit a new application to rebuild the structure; and stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition for future residents.

"The company remains committed to preserving the integrity of Wellington’s streetscape while delivering much-needed housing solutions that respect the town’s character and history," the firm said.