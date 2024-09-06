Wellington's market square to host autumn acoustic sessions

The ‘autumn acoustic’ sessions on three Saturdays, starting tomorrow, throughout September will see the area decorated with an autumnal theme with artificial grass and beanbags for people to relax on from 11.30am until 1.30pm.

“Following the success of the ‘Saturdays in the Square’ over the summer months, we’re looking to create a different and more contemporary vibe,” said Adrienne Taylor, events and regeneration officer for Wellington Town Council.

“There are some great local artists booked to appear on the three weekends and we hope there will be a cosy, autumn feel to the sessions, which we think will be really popular with residents and visitors alike.”

“We are very grateful to Councillor Lee Carter and Councillor Angela McClements, both Telford and Wrekin Borough Councillors for Wellington, who have provided finance for this whole event through their ‘Pride’ fund.”

First to appear in the autumn acoustics sessions, on September 7, will be Rowan Lawson and Charlotte Jackson of the Palomino Duo who play upbeat covers and original country, blues, indie and soul music.

American and country duo The Beautiful Barley Boys take to the square on September 14 and on last Saturday in the series of gigs, on Saturday 21 September, solo artist Aaron Evans will be performing.

Each event will have Poppet’s Eats and Treats mobile food stall selling warm desserts and hot and cold drinks.