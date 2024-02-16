Man airlifted to hospital in 'critical condition' following medical emergency in Wellington

A Midlands Air Ambulance helicopter was seen landing next to Sunnycroft off Holyhead Road in Wellington at around 8.30am on Friday.

Now, West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed a man has been airlifted to hospital after being found in a critical condition.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at an address on Holyhead Road in Wellington at 8.35am.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.

"They immediately began administering advanced life support before he was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment."