Romance or repulsion? How Salopians really feel about Valentine's Day in 2014

For some, Valentine's Day is a delightful excuse to shower your loved ones with chocolates, roses and glitter-covered cards, while others mumble about heaving restaurants and the commercialisation of romance like Cupid's version of Scrooge.

But whether you adore it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is widely regarded as the ultimate day of romance.

We went down to Wellington town centre to see how people feel about the big day in 2024.

Roger Davis, 72, might be the most qualified cupid in all of the town, as he's been running the market's flower stall, Quality Flowers and Cards, for 35 years.

The stall was heaving with romance, buckets full of roses and adoration-expressing helium-filled balloons. The 'wife' section of the card stand had been completely emptied.

Despite the decor, according to Roger, Wellington wasn't the most romantic of towns.

"In the market, we've got a lot of older customers," Roger explains, "so Valentine's Day isn't a big deal. But where there's a lot of younger people and everyone's all loved up they're buying this, that and the other."

Despite helping romance blossom for decades, Roger says he doesn't pay much attention to February 14.