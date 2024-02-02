Wellington prepares for a flipping great time

The inaugural ‘Great Wellington Pancake Race’ will be staged in the town centre on February 13 and it is hoped this will be the first of an annual event.

“Representatives of businesses from different parts of Wellington, together with Love Wellington, are coming together for a bit of half term fun,” explained Jon Drew of the Boardroom Gaming Café in New Street, who will be in charge of the race.

“It’s a great excuse for people from various businesses to join forces to celebrate pancakes – because who doesn’t love a pancake?”

As well as the race in the town centre there will be the family film, Peppa Pig, being shown at the Wellington Orbit on that day.

The Mayor of Wellington, Cllr Paul Davis, will also be present to take part in activities, which start at 12.45pm.