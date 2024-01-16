Plans submitted for three-storey house on former garden land of Wellington property

Proposals have been sent to Telford & Wrekin Council for the three-bedroom home to be built on the site of 80 Regent Street in Wellington.

The detached home is proposed to be built on formally garden space, with proposals including parking spaces and on-site turning space.

“Number 80 Regent Street is of a unique character within the street, and although it is linked to a row of other houses it stands taller and has distinct architectural features,” said applicant Aknawaz Khan in their design and access statement.

“The site comprises of a substantial area of garden land, accessed from both Regent Street and Mill Bank by a vehicular entrance with a brick wall and hedging along the frontage boundary.”

Submitted plans show a kitchen, bathroom and lounge on the ground floor; three bedrooms on the second floor; and a playroom/storage space in the roof space.

The applicant says that ‘adequate’ access and turning facilities are achievable and cycle storage facilities are planned to be built within the rear gardens.

“[Plans] set out a comprehensive approach to the residential development of the site and demonstrates that the scheme presents an informed, high quality design solution for the underused land, allowing it to be reused,” concludes the design and access statement.

“The application clearly demonstrates that the proposed development is in accordance with the development plan; that the proposed development would be sustainable development.”

Previously reserved matters consent was granted for building a house on the site in 2007, but the permission was never implemented.

Outline planning permission was also granted in 2019, when the council’s planning department said: “Officers are satisfied that the site can comfortably accommodate one dwelling with associated parking and private amenity space.”

Plans can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council website, application number TWC/2024/0037. Any comments should be made during the consultation stage which ends on February 2.