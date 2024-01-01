Telford road closed following 'police incident'

Officers made the public aware of the closure at 4.55am via West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre.

It involved the A5223 Ketley Brook, heading towards Haybridge roundabout.

It's believed the incident in question was a road traffic collision involving one vehicle as fire crews were called to reports of a crash at around 4.20am.

Three fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Wellington, with an Operations Officer in attendance.

An ambulance and the police were also on the scene.

There were reports of people trapped but when the fire service arrived all people were out of the vehicle.

Craig Jackson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the road would be closed for some time.

The Shropshire Star has West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service for more information.