Christmas Day baby Bane puts family into seventh heaven

The newest and youngest member of Kirsty Matthews and Brian Hancox's Wellington clan was born at 1.04am on Christmas Day at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Kirsty, aged 41, told the Shropshire Star that the birth of her seventh child was a bit tricky but it all turned out well and Bane tipped the scales at a healthy 7lbs and 3oz.

"It was a bit of a tricky one," she said. "But it was alright in the end."

Kirsty added that her six other children were at home opening their presents with Grandma and Brian while she was "stuck" in the hospital.

But proud dad Brian, aged 38, who is a construction worker on hospital building projects, said it is the "best ever" Christmas present for the family.

"The other children are promising to spoil him," he said.

The family now has hit two big dates in the calendar, after 20-year-old Sky was born on Valentine's Day and now Bane on Christmas Day.

For the record, the couple's other children are Kay, aged 17, Kyle, aged 16, Stanley, aged 13, nine-year-old Keeley and Stephanie, aged seven.