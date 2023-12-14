Two men in court after being charged with drug offences
Two Wellington men have pleaded not guilty in court after being charged with drugs offences.
By David Tooley
Published
Mohammed Lal, aged 20 and Hamid Lal, aged 21, both of King Street in Wellington appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday .
Both men were charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply to unknown persons.
Both men entered not guilty pleas and were remanded in custody, and are due to next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday, January 9.