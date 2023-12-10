Wellington students cook up a storm for Young Chef competition

Pupils from Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington donned their chef whites as part of the national Rotary Club Young Chef Competition on Thursday evening.

The brief was to plan a two-course meal for two people for under £15 which could be cooked and served within 90 minutes, with a focus on healthy food choices, practical skills and flavour.

Erin Eadie. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Six students from year groups seven to 10 battled it out, with the winner having the opportunity to cook for their county at the Regional Rotary Young Chef Competition in Stafford in February.

Cassy Painter, who is in Year Nine, took home the title with her homemade chicken Kyiv, served with a side of green beans and followed by Oreo cookies.

Winner, Cassy Painter. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Year Seven Erin Eadie took second place, with a macaroni cheese with bacon and broccoli and grandad's chocolate brownies and cream.

Alice Williams in Year Nine was awarded third place with a chicken balti and basmati rice followed by a dark chocolate brownie.

Jack Fennell and judge, Mary Parry-Sargent. Photo: Phil Blagg Photography

Cassy will be heading to Stafford in February, where she will be required to cook a three-course meal for two in two hours for under £20.

Design and Technology teacher, Joy Taylor, praised the students for their culinary efforts and said they "all worked extremely hard and produced some excellent dishes".