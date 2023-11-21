Silly Santa science show set for Wellington

The official Christmas lights switch-on in the town’s market square will be held on Saturday, November 25, with a wide range of attractions on offer.

One of these is an event in All Saints Church hosted by Jon Drew of The Board Room Gaming Café in New Street.

“As part of our educational work we are organising two ‘silly Santa science shows’ which are aimed at all the family and should be a lot of fun – the theme is getting the sleigh ready to deliver presents around town,” Jon said.

Other entertainment throughout the afternoon includes a puppet show, face painting, glitter tattoos, Christmas mascots and LED winged fairies, as well as festive music, a live performance from Kerry Young and the Wellington (Telford) Brass Band.

Santa will arrive in the Market Square at 4.50pm and the Christmas lights will be switched on by the Mayor at 5pm.

Caroline Mulvihill, Wellington Town’s Council’s communications and events manager, said that it should be a fun-packed day for all the family.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the people of Wellington to what is one of the most special events in the town," she said.

Wellington Town Council is organising the day and the Wellington Market Company is hosting a late night evening at the town’s indoor market.

In addition, The Orbit community cinema will be screening festive films on the day and then on every Saturday leading up to Christmas.