Plans to 'modernise' 19th century Wellington town centre building are revealed

Website development and branding company Emerge Design recently purchased 4 Tan Bank in Wellington and has started work to ‘modernise and upgrade’ the building, which was built in the late 19th century.

Applicant Matthew Kent has now submitted part retrospective plans to Telford & Wrekin Council to replace the shop window and entrance doors.

“The applicant has invested a large amount of money to try and safeguard the future of the building by carrying out internal works such as the provision of new floors, a damp-proof course, insulated the walls and roof to current standards, new partitions, sanitary installations and a complete rewire of the electrics,” said the applicant’s heritage statement.

Mr Kent also wants to repair or replace the shopfront timber surround which he says will ‘both help protect the building on the inside and improve the appearance of the building externally’.

The applicant has also submitted plans to insulate and ‘recover the roof’ of a rear lean-to extension which was previously used as a storeroom.

“The refurbishment of the shop front and replacement of some of its constituent parts has been carefully considered, particularly in light of the Conservation Area setting of the building,” the heritage statement adds.

“Care has been taken to respect the original building design and also the guidance on shop front design in the Wellington Conservation Area.

“Tan Bank has been developed in a piecemeal nature over generations and therefore contains a mixture of buildings built in varying architectural styles without a common theme.

“Many of the buildings have been altered and modernised over the years, losing original features and characteristics. Number 4 has remained fairly original although has suffered through lack of maintenance, hence the need to upgrade the shop front and other glazing.”

Emerge Design works with marketing professionals, sales directors and committees in Telford, Birmingham, nationally and across Europe.

The company were involved in the branding for the ‘Let’s Get Local, Love Wellington’ campaign supporting local businesses.’

The application says that the company’s works on the Tan Bank property represents a ‘significant investment in not only the building but in the town of Wellington’.

“They have not only taken the decision to keep their business in the town rather than relocate to another location but have bought an empty commercial building and are restoring it admirably, to the benefit of the conservation area and Wellington more widely,” adds the heritage statement.

The planning application can be viewed on the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, application number TWC/2023/0840.