David Corbett was a familiar face to many local people before passing away earlier this year.

And Paola Armstrong, events, marketing and communications officer at Wellington Town Council said it was important to preserve his memory.

As a tribute, The Bowring Park Users Group sourced a copy of a book he wrote through the new ‘book-ends’ shop in Duke Street and donated it to Wellington Library in his memory.

Paola said: “David was a regular visitor on his bicycle to Bowring Park to enjoy a morning cappuccino at the café and chat to others enjoying the green space.

“He had a wide-ranging set of interests, none more so than his love of light music.

“After publishing a book called ‘Those were the Days’ in 2013 he went on to produce and present a weekly internet radio broadcast called The Light Programme from 2017 until shortly before his death earlier this year.”

Dave Staniforth, from The Bowring Park Users Group, said: “It is so pleasing that David’s encyclopaedic knowledge of music can now continue to be shared and enjoyed by people."