Plan to turn disused Wellington pub into supported living flats is set for approval

The Lion in Wellington. Picture: Google

Proposals will be considered by councillors next week for The Lion on Whitchurch Road to be converted into 10 self-contained supported living apartments.

The plan also contains a staff office, toilets, lounges and laundry rooms, a communal outdoor space and car parking.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning committee will meet on Wednesday to discuss the plan. The council’s planning officer has recommended the plans for approval and said that there are "no technical issues that would warrant refusal".

Plans state that staff will "manage and assess" the needs of each resident and provide support 24 hours a day for those living in the converted pub.

The pub has been vacant for around four years despite being "actively marketed" with an alternative pub opposite and another nearby.

The council’s built heritage officer has objected to the development stating that the work would "fail to protect the character and appearance" of the Wellington Conservation Area.

They added that the extension design was "unsympathetic" and there would be the loss of the building’s historic fabric including windows and a boundary wall.

“The design and scale of the proposal is considered to be acceptable and is considered to have a positive impact upon the character and appearance of the street scene, through bringing an otherwise derelict building back into use,” the council’s planning officer concluded.

“Whilst the works are considered to have some limited harm upon the setting of the local interest building and the character and appearance of the conservation area, it is considered that the retention of this historic building outweighs this limited amount of harm.”

Wellington Town Council also objected to the plans and 28 letters of objection were submitted during two consultation exercises.

The council’s planning officer said that the "vast number of objections" relate to the proposed occupants of the facility and the possible noise or disturbances they might cause.

“Given that there will always be staff present at the site and that the premises will be used for residential purposes (albeit it in a supported manner), (council) officers do not consider that it to be likely that any greater levels of noise would be generated, than that of a ‘conventional’ family residence or that from a pub,” concluded the planning officer.

“Staff will be on site constantly to ensure that any creation of loud noise or any disturbances can be dealt with in a swift manner.”

The site will be used to house young people (aged 16+) who require a level of support to gain life skills before moving into independent living.

The Telford & Wrekin Specialist and Supported Accommodation Strategy 2020-2025 says that there is a need for 530 extra care housing by 2030-31.

“The proposed development in considered to be acceptable in principle, given that the loss of the public house can be mitigated through the provision already existing within the immediate area and given that the proposal will result in the creation of much-needed units of supported living accommodation,” the council’s planning officer concluded.