Campaigners urge support for protest over rail ticket office closure plans

The protest takes place at Wellington Railway Station

The RMT Union has organised a protest at Wellington Railway Station for tomorrow morning.

It comes as a consultation on proposals to close ticket offices across the country, including at Telford Central and Wellington Railway Station, closes on September 1.

Campaigners are set to be at the station between 10am and noon, calling for the ticket offices to remain open.

It follows earlier protests at Telford Central.

A spokesman for the RMT said: "Closing our ticket office will make our train station less safe, less secure and less accessible. Closing ticket offices will put 2,300 jobs at risk. We cannot allow people to lose their livelihoods for 'modernisation'.

"This could be catastrophic for disabled people, the elderly, people with learning difficulties, non-English speakers, and anyone else who might rely on being able to speak to someone at the station to get around.

"We are urging people to come along to Wellington ticket office to show that we support our ticket office staff, and customers with additional needs, and that Wellington says – save our ticket office."

Telford & Wrekin's Green Party has also urged people to support the campaign.

Mark Webster, disability spokesman for the borough's Green Party said: "We are determined to stand up for the rights of the most vulnerable in our society.

"The closure of ticket offices is not just a matter of job losses, it's about the right to safe, independent travel for everyone, especially those who need it most.

"The Green Party implores everyone who could be affected by the closure of ticket offices or who believes in the right to accessible and inclusive public transportation to join the protest.