Morrisons in Wellington, where Paul Meredith was an employee

Paul Meredith took £6,480.09 from the Morrisons supermarket in Wellington, Telford, between December 17 and Christmas Eve 2021.

After admitting one count of theft by employee, the 45-year-old from Noel Hill Road, Cross Houses, was sentenced at Telford Magistrates’ Court. on Wednesday.