Man rescued from fire in flat

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The blaze broke out in a flat in King Street about 5pm on Sunday .

Emergency services including three fire crews were quickly on scene along with the police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus and went into the flat.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man was rescued from the smoke filled flat. The operation was under control within half an hour.

The fire involved food the spokesperson said.

"The man was left in the care of the ambulance service."

On Sunday morning a fire crew from Shrewsbury was called out to a chimney fire in Chatbrook, Condover.