Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man rescued from fire in flat

By Sue AustinWellingtonPublished:

A man had to be rescued from a fire in Wellington, Telford.

Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The blaze broke out in a flat in King Street about 5pm on Sunday .

Emergency services including three fire crews were quickly on scene along with the police and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Firefighters put on breathing apparatus and went into the flat.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a man was rescued from the smoke filled flat. The operation was under control within half an hour.

The fire involved food the spokesperson said.

"The man was left in the care of the ambulance service."

On Sunday morning a fire crew from Shrewsbury was called out to a chimney fire in Chatbrook, Condover.

The fire, which involved a Rayburn, took two hours to bring under control tackling the fire from the inside and outside of the house.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News